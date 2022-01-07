Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.