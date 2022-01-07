Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Down 0.3%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.11. 3,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

