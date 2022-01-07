Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

OXBR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,028. The company has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

