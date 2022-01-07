Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $752,800.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00.

Shares of OM opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 300.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Outset Medical by 372.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

