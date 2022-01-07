Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 285,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

OESX stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.