Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:ONVO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 1,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Organovo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

