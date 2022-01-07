Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:ONVO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 1,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $23.92.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
