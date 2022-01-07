ORAO Network (ORAO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,325.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $339,241.63 and $18,325.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.07564283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.81 or 1.00106478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007830 BTC.

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORAO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

