Oppenheimer Weighs in on TransMedics Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

