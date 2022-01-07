Oppenheimer Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Market Perform

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.14 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

