Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of REFI opened at $17.25 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

