Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $576.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 631,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

