Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Ooma stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.88 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

