Ontology Gas Market Cap Hits $206.44 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $206.44 million and approximately $64.06 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,065,403 coins. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

