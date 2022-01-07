One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

OLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

