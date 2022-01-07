Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Up 1.1%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.50 and last traded at C$47.50. Approximately 883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$112.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.63.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.