OLO (NYSE:OLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

OLO stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. OLO has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,433 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in OLO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after buying an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

