Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,653. OLO has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 727,579 shares of company stock worth $20,392,433 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OLO by 339.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

