Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $11.88. 21,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 602,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

