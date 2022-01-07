Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.60. 2,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,358,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLPX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $40,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

