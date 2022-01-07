Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.60. 2,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,358,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.
Several brokerages recently commented on OLPX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84.
In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $40,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
