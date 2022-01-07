Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Stock Price Down 2%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 18,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 52,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

