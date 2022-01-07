Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) dropped 4.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 55,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,713,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Specifically, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,941 shares of company stock worth $21,270,269 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

