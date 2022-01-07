O3Swap (O3) Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.86 or 0.07587561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,790.12 or 0.99999703 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007525 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

