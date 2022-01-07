NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Raised by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.2% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.22. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

