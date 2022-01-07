NXM (NXM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,578.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. NXM has a market cap of $741.98 million and approximately $7,578.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.22 or 0.00262167 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,789 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,789 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

