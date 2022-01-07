Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 79.4% in December

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

