Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

JRS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

