Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

JMM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

