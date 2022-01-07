Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NOM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

