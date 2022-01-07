Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Shares Down 22.2%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB)’s stock price fell 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.99. 2,366,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,987,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Nutriband alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $51.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.23). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 364.35%. Analysts predict that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.