NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS NUMV opened at $36.97 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.