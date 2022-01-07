Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

