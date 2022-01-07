NU (NYSE:NU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NU. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. NU has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.