NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.93. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

