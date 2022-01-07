Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.52 and last traded at $128.52. 78,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,414,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,408 shares of company stock valued at $18,689,758 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

