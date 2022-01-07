Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.40 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

Novavax stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average is $194.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,408 shares of company stock valued at $18,689,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 4,115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.