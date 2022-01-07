Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 92.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

