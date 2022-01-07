Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Update

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 634,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NVMI traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $149.15.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $206,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $238,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $339,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.