Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.26.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

