Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,735 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Liquid Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

