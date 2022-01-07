Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,234 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,057,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

