Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 111,907 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $28,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.32.

