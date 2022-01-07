Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

