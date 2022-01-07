Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWN. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 41.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.