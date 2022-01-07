Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

