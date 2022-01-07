Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

NTIC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.