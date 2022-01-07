Northeast Investment Management Sells 23 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 54.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 553.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $567.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $251.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

