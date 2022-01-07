Northeast Investment Management Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.87 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.