Northeast Investment Management Purchases 2,300 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 267,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 149,198 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Markel Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,416,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

