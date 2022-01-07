Northeast Investment Management Invests $279,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in DraftKings by 40.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

