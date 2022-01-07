Northeast Investment Management Has $688,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

